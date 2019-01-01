News

Irish Ferries Haven Holidays Early Booking Offer

With the festive season in full swing, lots of families are using the break from school and work to think ahead and plan this year’s holiday. With this in mind, Irish Ferries Haven Holidays has announced an early booking offer, which, for a limited time only, will allow families to save over €500 on their summer holiday in 2019.

With savings of up to €569 available on bookings made by 6th February 2019, a €100 deposit is all that is required to secure the best prices at a selection of nine popular UK resorts.

Typically, this means a seven-night break, arriving on 5th July and staying in a two-bedroom Deluxe holiday home at the popular all-action Welsh holiday park of Hafan Y Mor can be enjoyed for €918 for a family of six, inclusive of return car ferry crossing.

All Haven Holiday Parks offer plenty of activities, including outdoor and heated indoor pools, children’s paddling pools, go-karting, bike hire, 10-pin bowling, pitch & putt, tennis courts and live entertainment each evening. Come rain or shine there is always something to do!

NEIL STEEDMAN

