Finnair Adds Long-Haul Frequencies to Osaka, Hong Kong, Delhi and Phuket for Winter 2018/19

Finnair has announced increased frequencies across its network of destinations in Asia for the Winter 2018/19 season.

Finnair’s route from Helsinki to Osaka will become daily during the winter season with two additional frequencies. Two additional frequencies will be added to the Hong Kong route, for a total of 12 weekly frequencies. Finnair’s route to Delhi will also become a daily service during the winter season and a fourth weekly frequency will also be added to the Phuket route as of 10th December.

The Helsinki to Rovaniemi route will also be serviced by an additional daily flight on weekdays.

Finnair will receive its 12th A350 aircraft in 2018 and will be adding several frequencies to its long-haul destinations.

“Finnair is currently in the largest expansion phase of its history and we are pressing forward by growing our capacity to popular destinations in Asia and Europe,” said Juha Järvinen, Chief Commercial Officer. “These added frequencies will offer our customers more choice and flexibility for their winter plans.”

