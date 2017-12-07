Finnair Adds a New Nordic Touch to its Cabins

Finnair has launched a new Business Class service concept, Marimekko design elements and chef collaborations for dining menus for both cabin classes. The new concepts will celebrate Finnair’s Nordic roots and offer customers a unique Nordic experience.

Inspired by Nordic design, Finnair’s new service concept will offer a wider range of dining and wine options, served on-demand at a customer’s preferred time, just as if they were in a restaurant.

“More than ever, our Business Class customers enjoy the opportunity to customise their travel and dining experience,” said Piia Karhu, Senior Vice President, Customer Experience. “We have a dedicated cabin crew for Business Class passengers, providing a more individual service, with the aim of setting new standards for comfort and overall well-being onboard Finnair flights.”

As part of its new concept, Finnair is also introducing the classic Finnish tradition ‘Kahvikutsut’ —a coffee serving with seven different treats – for Business Class long-haul flights departing Asia in the morning. This exclusive coffee service will allow customers to enjoy traditional Finnish treats such as Karelian pies, cinnamon buns, coffee cake and traditional Finnish chocolates between the two meal services.

Finnair’s new Business Class service concept will commence on 7th February 2018 on flights to Seoul, Tokyo and Shanghai, with a gradual roll-out of the remaining long-haul destinations during the spring and summer.

First Swedish Chef

Finnair is also investing in its food offering as part of its drive to offer customers a unique Nordic experience.

Finnair has been delighting its Business Class customers with signature menus designed by top Finnish chefs since 2013, and is now introducing its first-ever Nordic collaboration with Swedish top chef Tommy Myllymäki, who has been nominated Chef of the Year in Sweden. He is the creative director for five Stockholm restaurants and has represented Sweden with great success in the prestigious Bocuse d’Or competition.

Tommy Myllymäki will design signature menus for Finnair’s Business Class and his winter menu will be served on all Finnair long-haul flights departing from Helsinki from 7th February 2018. Finnair’s winter menu will feature Nordic flavours such as Jerusalem artichoke with cep mushrooms and pear, and braised ox with celeriac and kale. The summer menu will have more emphasis on seasonal, crisp fresh vegetables to celebrate the freshness of the Nordic summer.

“It was exciting to translate my food philosophy into the airline environment. In the end, the restrictions are also opportunities,” said Tommy. “Seasonality is key for me, and I want to bring more vegetables, freshness and different textures to the meals onboard.”

New Economy Class Menu

Finnair has also teamed up with the Culinary Team of Finland, who represent Finland in international culinary competitions. The team has designed a menu for the Economy Class of Finnair’s long-haul flights departing from Helsinki.

“We want to showcase the best of Finnish cuisine to the world, and created a menu that celebrates Finnish traditions and specialities, so that everyone travelling between Europe and Asia with Finnair gets a taste of modern Finnish cuisine,” said Eero Vottonen, member of the Culinary Team of Finland and a Finnair signature menu chef in 2017.

The culinary team’s winter menu will be offered to Economy Class passengers on long-haul flights departing Helsinki from 7th February 2018. The meals will feature a marinated potato salad, lamb with oven-baked turnips, and a cheese curd cake. The winter menu will be followed by seasonal menus for summer and autumn.

“Our new chef collaborations bring the best Nordic flavours to our customers,” said Maarit Keränen, Assistant Vice President who oversees Finnair’s onboard food concept. “Food plays a key role in the customer experience, and we are delighted to offer a little piece of the Nordics to the thousands of customers who fly with us every day from Helsinki to Asia and the Americas.”

Renewed Textiles and Marimekko Patterns

Finnair will also bring the feeling of the Nordics to the cabin interior of the Finnair A350 aircraft with new cabin textiles and amenities, including new simple and stylish seat covers, pillows, blankets and chinaware with prints from the iconic Finnish design house Marimekko.

“With Nordic-inspired design throughout the entire cabin, our aim is for our guests to be treated to a travel experience that soothes the senses and clears the mind,” said David Kondo, Head of Cabin Interior Development. “Our new seat textiles and amenities have a fresh and modern aesthetic that is inspired by Nordic homes and landscapes.”

The new interior elements will be rolled out to Finnair’s Airbus A350 aircraft in phases during 2018.