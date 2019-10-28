Finnair and Air Serbia Sign New Codeshare Agreement

Finnair and Air Serbia have signed a codeshare partnership to boost flight options in Europe for the two airlines’ customers.

The deal opens up a range of new routes for Finnair customers to fly on and provides a significant expansion for passengers flying with the national airline of Serbia.

The partnership came into effect yesterday, 27 October 2019, with flights available on Finnair.com from today.

By adding its ‘AY’ flight code to a raft of Air Serbia flights, Finnair customers can now fly between Belgrade and Helsinki, as well as on flights between Belgrade and the following 12 Air Serbia destinations; Berlin, Bucharest, Larnaca, Podgorica, Prague, Sarajevo, Sofia, Skopje, Thessaloniki, Tirana, Tivat and Vienna.

In return, Air Serbia will offer its customers new flights on Finnair aircraft operating on routes from Helsinkii to the following European destinations; Berlin, Copenhagen, Gothenburg, Oslo, Prague, Riga, Stockholm, Tallinn, Tartu, Vilnius and Vienna.

The Serbian airline also added its code to a range of domestic Finnish routes, including those from Helsinki to Ivalo, Joensuu, Jyvaskyla, Kajaani, Kemi, Kokkola, Kuopio, Kuusamo, Oulu, Pietarsaari, Rovaniemi, Tampere, Tornio, Turku and Vaasa.

Philip Lewin, Finnair Head of Partnerships and Alliances, said: “Our new codeshare partnership with Air Serbia is a great way for Finnair to expand its network and reach in Europe“We are looking forward to start working with Air Serbia on these new codeshares which will enable our customers to have even more flexible travel options.”

Jiri Marek, Air Serbia General Manager for Commercial and Strategy, said: “We are glad to have established a codeshare agreement with Finnair, that provides the guests of both companies more choice and flexibility in organising their travels.

“We are sure that this exciting and strategically very important partnership will improve the economic relations of our countries. We are delighted to have the opportunity to host Finnair passengers on our flights to Belgrade as well as to other Air Serbia destinations.”

Customers flying on Finnair’s short-haul flights can enjoy complimentary in-flight drinks and dining and a generous checked-in luggage allowance of up to 23kg in Economy Class for those on Economy Value fares and two 23kg bags for those flying in Business Class.

For more information, please visit Finnair.com.