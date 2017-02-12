News

Finnair Enhances Connectivity from Dublin to Moscow and St Petersburg

In line with its growth strategy, from 10th April 2017 Finnair will double its flights between Helsinki and Moscow, allowing smooth connections with flights arriving from Dublin. The new services will be operated by Embraer E190 aircraft, with Finnair flying 14 weekly flights between the Russian capital and Helsinki and offering up to four daily flights in co-operation with Aeroflot Russian Airlines.

From 23rd April, Finnair will also add six weekly frequencies between Helsinki and St Petersburg, bringing the total number of weekly connections to 20 flights. The new services, operated by ATR aircraft, link into Finnair’s broad European network of over 70 destinations, allowing customers to connect via Helsinki.

The news follows Finnair’s recent announcement that capacity from Dublin will increase, with up to nine weekly flights from 27th March 2017, operated by a mix of Airbus A319 and Embraer E190 aircraft.

NEIL STEEDMAN

