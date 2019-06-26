Finnair Announces Extra Flights from Dublin in Winter

Finnair will add more flights from Dublin to meet increased demand during the winter. As a result, the airline will operate up to nine weekly flights from Dublin, with connections to services across Asia and the Far East departing in the afternoon and evening.

Andrew Fish, General Manager UK, Ireland and Benelux, Finnair, said: “Ireland is a key market for Finnair so we know our customers will appreciate extra flights and more seats on services from Dublin. Throughout the winter period, our Dublin customers can benefit from an extra 13% – or 168 – flights in total, adding 13,561 additional seats between Dublin and Helsinki.

“The capacity boost enables Finnair to offer even more flexibility and easier network connections for our customers travelling from the Republic of Ireland to destinations across the Far East and Asia, including our new fifth Japanese service to Sapporo launching on 15 December.”