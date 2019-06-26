News

Finnair Announces Extra Flights from Dublin in Winter

Finnair Announces Extra Flights from Dublin in Winter

Finnair will add more flights from Dublin to meet increased demand during the winter. As a result, the airline will operate up to nine weekly flights from Dublin, with connections to services across Asia and the Far East departing in the afternoon and evening.

Andrew Fish, General Manager UK, Ireland and Benelux, Finnair, said: “Ireland is a key market for Finnair so we know our customers will appreciate extra flights and more seats on services from Dublin. Throughout the winter period, our Dublin customers can benefit from an extra 13% – or 168 – flights in total, adding 13,561 additional seats between Dublin and Helsinki.

“The capacity boost enables Finnair to offer even more flexibility and easier network connections for our customers travelling from the Republic of Ireland to destinations across the Far East and Asia, including our new fifth Japanese service to Sapporo launching on 15 December.”

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 52 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 42 years.

Related Items

More in News

Royal Caribbean Establishes Holistica Global Destination Joint Venture

Neil SteedmanJune 26, 2019
Read More

Crown Princess Sails into Dublin Port

Michael FloodJune 25, 2019
Read More

Amazing Thailand – Koh Samui

Michael FloodJune 25, 2019
Read More

Family Fun, Fireworks, Fly-past, Films from Foynes Flying

Neil SteedmanJune 25, 2019
Read More

CAR Issues New Travel Agent Licence, Adds Branch for Another

Neil SteedmanJune 25, 2019
Read More

Click&Go Seeks European, Cruise and Worldwide Sales Executive

Neil SteedmanJune 25, 2019
Read More

Hertz Unveils ‘Kollektion 7 – Made in Germany’

Neil SteedmanJune 25, 2019
Read More

WestJet Link Welcomes 195,000+ Guests in First Year of Service

Neil SteedmanJune 25, 2019
Read More

Lufthansa Announces Turnaround Plan for Eurowings

Neil SteedmanJune 25, 2019
Read More

Copyright © 2019 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland