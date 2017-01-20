Finnair Announces New Goa Route and Long-Haul Services for Winter 2017

Finnair will add the Indian coastal city of Goa to its winter schedule, add extra frequencies to many other popular winter destinations, and add long-haul services to Puerto Vallarta in Mexico, Havana in Cuba, and Puerto Plata in the Dominican Republic. Customers travelling from Ireland will have fast connections at Finnair’s uncongested hub, Helsinki Vantaa Airport.

Finnair will fly two weekly flights to Goa between 29th November 2017 and 21st March 2018, with flights being operated from Helsinki on Wednesdays and Sundays with an A330 aircraft.

Finnair will also boost capacity and improve flight schedules to Thailand. Two additional weekly frequencies will be added to the Bangkok route, bringing the total number of flights between Helsinki and Bangkok to 16 weekly. Finnair will also adjust its schedule to offer a late evening flight between both cities. Flight schedules for the Krabi and Phuket routes for winter 2017 have also been adjusted to enable more efficient connections.

Two new frequencies to Singapore will make it a daily destination year-round, and three additional weekly frequencies to Hong Kong will make that route a 10-weekly operation year-round. Finnair will also add a weekly frequency on its Delhi route, flying six times a week during the winter season.

New Long-Haul Routes

Between 19th November and 18th March, Finnair will fly a new scheduled weekly flight to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. The flight will be operated on Sundays with Finnair’s new A350 aircraft.

Between 30th November and 22nd March, Finnair will fly a new scheduled weekly flight to Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic. The flight will be operated on Thursdays with an A330 aircraft.

Between 1st December and 23rd March, Finnair will fly two weekly scheduled flights to Havana, Cuba. The flights will be operated on Mondays and Fridays with an A350 aircraft.

“With the expected arrival of four additional new Airbus A350 aircraft in 2017, we are pressing ahead with our growth strategy,” said Juha Järvinen, Chief Commercial Officer. “These newest additions will offer even more travel options and flexibility for our customers travelling between Europe, America and Asia through our efficient Helsinki airport hub, which guarantees a short and smooth connection.”

“We are excited about this new Finnair service to Mexico,” said Lourdes Berho, Chief Executive, Mexico Tourism Board. “The Nordic region represents an important growth opportunity that plays to our tourism strategy of driving and strengthening air connectivity through expanding existing partnerships and targeting new gateway destinations.”