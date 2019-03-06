Finnair Announces Strong Growth in Asia

Finnair is to increase services to five destinations in Asia, including double-daily A350 flights to Hong Kong year-round from summer 2019.

The airline will also have 10 weekly frequencies during the summer season from 31 March 2019 on the Helsinki-Osaka route and will have double-daily flights on the Tokyo route for the entire summer. There will be additional capacity on the Nagoya route by operating with an A350 from 5 May, and increased capacity on the Guangzhou route, again by flying with an A350.

Finnair will have 42 weekly flights between Helsinki and Greater China.