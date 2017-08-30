Finnair Announces Summer 2018 Schedule and New Destination in China

Finnair will increase Dublin-Helsinki flights to 10 per week next summer and will open a new year-round route to Nanjing, China. In addition the airline is also increasing capacity to several of its popular short-haul destinations and to many long-haul destinations such as Tokyo, Bangkok and Delhi during the summer 2018 season.

Due to high demand and to offer Finnair passengers even greater flexibility and choice, from April 2018 Dublin will be served by an additional frequency, bringing the total number to 10 flights per week compared to summer 2017. The new morning service will operate every Thursday.

“Traffic between Europe and Asia continues to grow, and Finnair’s expanding network now offers more choice than ever before for our customers,” said Juha Järvinen, Chief Commercial Officer. “We are also adding frequencies and capacity to popular Europeans destinations to serve the needs of our growing customer base in Asia and Europe.”

Finnair will also add capacity to its popular long-haul destinations via Helsinki for the summer 2018 season:

Finnair will now fly double daily to Tokyo Narita with three new weekly frequencies. Together with Japan Airlines, Finnair will offer three daily flights as part of its joint business with British Airways and Iberia

Three new weekly frequencies will be added to the Bangkok route, serving 10 weekly frequencies during the summer season and 16 frequencies during the winter season

An additional weekly frequency will be added to the Delhi route, bringing it to four weekly frequencies during the summer season and six frequencies during the winter season

In addition, Finnair is increasing frequencies to Helsinki from several popular European destinations during the summer 2018 season:

One additional weekly frequency from Dublin

Four additional weekly frequencies from Edinburgh

Fourteen new weekly frequencies from Tallinn, flying up to 10 times daily

An additional daily flight from Moscow, serving the Russian capital three times daily, and up to six times daily in co-operation with Aeroflot Russian Airlines

Nanjing

Further strengthening its presence in China, Finnair will commence a new year-round route between Helsinki and Nanjing, China. Located along Yangtze River, Nanjing is one of the four ancient capitals of China, and a vibrant centre for culture and economy. With a population of over eight million people, Nanjing is an important commercial hub and leisure destination with growing passenger and cargo demand.

Offering convenient transfers to Finnair’s network of over 100 destinations via its hub, Helsinki Airport, the new route between Helsinki and Nanjing will be operated three times per week during the summer season and twice a week during the winter season.

The opening of the Nanjing route will increase Finnair’s growing footprint in north-east Asia, with the Finnish carrier flying to seven destinations in China during the 2018 summer season. Altogether, Finnair will fly 38 weekly flights to China, flying daily flights to both Beijing and Shanghai, four weekly flights to Chongqing and Guangzhou, three weekly flights to Nanjing and Xi’an, as well as 10 weekly flights to Hong Kong.

“We are very pleased to be expanding our growing network in China with the addition of Nanjing, our seventh destination in Greater China,” said Juha Järvinen. “Finnair is fast becoming one of the biggest and most preferred European carriers operating between Europe and China. Next year will also mark a very important milestone in our history as we will celebrate the 30th anniversary of Finnair’s inaugural flight to Beijing and China.”

Over the past decade, Finnair has placed a strong strategic focus on the Chinese market, opening direct routes to Chongqing, Xian and Guangzhou while enhancing the passenger experience with Chinese signature meals and mobile payment solutions onboard, such as Alipay.

The inaugural flight to Nanjing will take place on 13th May 2018 and the new route will be operated with an Airbus A330 aircraft.

All new flights can be booked on www.Finnair.com as of today. Flights from Dublin to Helsinki start from €220 return, including all taxes and surcharges.