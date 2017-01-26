News

Finnair Appoints ATTS as GSA for Ireland

Finnair Appoints ATTS as GSA for Ireland

Finnair has announced that it has awarded a GSA contract to Dublin-based ATTS Travel Representation Solutions Ltd as the airline continues to reinforce its presence in the Irish market.

Following the launch of the Dublin to Helsinki route in March 2015, capacity has increased in line with demand and the appointment of ATTS will strengthen Finnair’s commitment to the market and close working relationship with Irish travel agents.

Ireland represents an important part of the airline’s accelerated growth strategy, recently announced increases in summer and winter 2017 frequencies between Dublin and Helsinki, and build on the company’s continued commitment to the route.

Andrew Fish, General Manager, UK, Ireland and Benelux said: “Our product offering combined with our network across both Finland and Asia Pacific are second to none. The appointment of ATTS as our new GSA in the region reflects our commitment to the Irish market. We are looking forward to working closely with ATTS as the Irish market continues to go from strength to strength.”

Catherine Grennell-Whyte, Managing Director, ATTS Travel Representation Solutions, said: “We are delighted to have been selected as GSA for Finnair in Ireland. Through this partnership with Finnair we will create a permanent focus on local sales opportunities while expanding existing partnerships and consolidating new business gathering.”

Andrew Fish, Finnair General Manager UK/Ireland/Benelux, and Catherine Grennell-Whyte, Managing Director, ATTS Travel Representation Solutions

ATTS Travel Representation Solutions is an organisation dedicated to providing first-class GSA and representation services to major brand suppliers and DMCs. In business since 2002, with a proven heritage of partnership, resourcefulness, integrity and client focus, ATTS is an award-winning service provider in the Irish travel industry.

As of 27th March, Finnair will fly up to nine weekly flights a week to Dublin, an increase of three flights per week compared to the current winter schedule. The airline will also add an additional weekly frequency to the route for the winter 2017 season compared to winter 2016, bringing the total to six flights per week.

Finnair has also announced that it will be adding the Indian coastal city of Goa to its winter schedule and adding extra frequencies to many other popular winter destinations. The extra frequencies will make destinations in Asia even easier to reach for Irish customers.

Finnair will fly two weekly flights to Goa between 29th November 2017 and 21st March 2018, with flights being operated from Helsinki on Wednesdays and Sundays with an A330 aircraft. Customers travelling from Ireland are able to take advantage of fast connections at Finnair’s uncongested and award-winning hub, Helsinki Vantaa Airport. 

Finnair will also boost capacity and improve flight schedules to Thailand during the winter 2017 season. Two additional weekly frequencies will be added to the Bangkok route, bringing the total number of flights between Helsinki and Bangkok to 16 weekly.

Flight schedules for the Krabi and Phuket routes for winter 2017 have been adjusted in order to enable more efficient connections for passengers flying from Helsinki.  

Finnair will be adding two new frequencies to its Singapore route, making it a daily destination year-round, and three additional weekly frequencies to Hong Kong, making it a 10-weekly operation year-round. In addition, Finnair will add a weekly frequency on its Delhi route, flying six times a week to the Indian capital during the winter season.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

Related Items

More in News

Cruise centre

Strand Travel Opens New Cruise Centre

Michael FloodJanuary 26, 2017
Read More
Travel Counsellors Gearoid Mannion

Gearoid Shares His Experience in New Travel Counsellors Campaign

Neil SteedmanJanuary 26, 2017
Read More
ITTN Winner Charlotte Brenner

Charlotte Receives €200 One4all Voucher from ITTN

Neil SteedmanJanuary 26, 2017
Read More
Sunflower in the early morning sunlight of summer

Rocky Mountaineer Appoints Sarah Revell for Irish Market

Michael FloodJanuary 26, 2017
Read More
Cloud SIM App

‘Cloud SIM’ Offers Travel Agents a Holiday Add-on for International Calls

Neil SteedmanJanuary 26, 2017
Read More
E-Lostbag Premium 1

E-Lostbag Premium Helps You Stay Connected to Your Luggage

Neil SteedmanJanuary 26, 2017
Read More
CLIA Cruise360 2017

CLIA Offers Exclusive Irish Rate for Cruise360 and Free 2017 Membership

Neil SteedmanJanuary 24, 2017
Read More
Club Med

Club Med – Luxury All-Inclusive Holidays for Families, Couples and Groups

Sarah SlatteryJanuary 24, 2017
Read More
Mackin Tours Brochure 1

Mackin Travel Promotes Escorted Tours Programme

Neil SteedmanJanuary 24, 2017
Read More

Copyright © 2016 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland