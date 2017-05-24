Finnair Celebrates Finland’s Centenary with New In-flight Menus

Finnair is launching three new food collaborations for its onboard meals, to celebrate Finland’s upcoming independence centennial anniversary. The collaborations, which focus on Finland’s healthy and hearty food ethos, are in co-operation with the ELO Foundation, an association dedicated to the promotion of Finnish food culture.

Business Class for Long-Haul Flights Leaving Helsinki

For Business Class customers flying out of Helsinki on long-haul flights between 4th October 2017 and 9th January 2018, Finnair’s Signature Menu chef, Eero Vottonen, has created an exclusive 100-years-themed menu to celebrate the culinary nuances of Finnish food. The menu features delicacies such as Baltic herring, a Karelian stew and a cep mushroom soup flavoured with cured elk.

Vottonen, supported by the ELO foundation, finished sixth out of 24 participants at the prestigious Bocuse d’Or competition in Lyon, France, last January.

“When creating Finnair’s centennial menu, I reflected on what Finland and its food culture represent for me,” said Eero. “It’s a big honour for me to collaborate with Finnair on this initiative and I am excited to have the opportunity to introduce the tastes of Finland to thousands of passengers travelling through Finland with Finnair.”

Business Class for Long-Haul Flights to Helsinki

For Business Class customers flying to Helsinki on most long-haul flights between 4th October 2017 and 9th January 2018, Finnair will offer elements inspired by the Finland 100 years menu that was specially designed by the ELO Foundation to commemorate Finland’s centennial anniversary.

The Finland 100 years menu served on Finnair’s flights will feature elements such as pickled salmon, rainbow trout and a Karelian stew with beef and pork. Variations of the ELO Foundation’s 100 years menu will also be served at Finnish embassies around the world to commemorate Finland’s centennial celebration.

Economy Class for Long-Haul Flights

For Economy Class customers on long-haul flights from 5th July 2017 to 9th January 2018, Finnair has partnered with the ELO Foundation and the Cygnaeus elementary school in Turku to create delicious and healthy dishes inspired by Finland’s school meals. Finland is world-renowned for its excellent school system, which also includes a free school meal for all children from grades one to nine, as well as for students in high schools and trade schools.

The meals were selected by students from the Cygnaeus school in Turku during a workshop at Finnair’s catering premises, and tailored to fit the aircraft environment. The meals selected by the students include traditional Finnish favourites such as potatoes and meatballs as well as macaroni and meat casserole.

“Our main objective in partnering with the ELO Foundation on these great initiatives is to help promote Finland’s healthy and delicious food culture to hundreds of thousands of international passengers flying with us this year,” said Maarit Keränen, Head of In-flight Service at Finnair. “Healthy and balanced school meals are an essential element of the well-recognised Finnish school system, and we are proud to highlight these tasty meals as part of our in-cabin service.”

“We are extremely proud to take part in these collaboration initiatives with Finnair and to promote Finnish school meals in Finland and abroad,” said Seija Kurunmäki, Executive Director, ELO Foundation.

Finnair will also celebrate Finland’s 100 years by offering rye bread and Karelian pies during the meal service onboard its long-haul flights. Both items were in the top three when nearly 50,000 Finns voted in a public call to find Finland’s national food as a tribute to the country’s centennial anniversary.

The news follows Finnair’s recent announcement that capacity from Ireland to Helsinki has increased, with up to nine weekly flights from over the 2017 summer period, operated by a mix of Airbus A319 and Embraer E190 aircraft due to strong passenger demand.

For additional information on the ELO Foundation, visit: www.elo-saatio.fi/suomi100-ruokajuhla-suomessa-ja-maailmalla