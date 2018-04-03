News

Finnair Celebrates Start of Spring with Promotional Fares

Spring is in the air and Finnair customers can enjoy promotional fares on flights from Dublin to a range of popular business and leisure destinations across Asia for travel between 1st October 2018 and 31st March 2019. Available in Business Class and Economy Class, The fares can be booked through the Finnair website until 17th April 2018, from €478 in Economy Class and €1,798 in Business Class.

Finnair flies from Dublin to 19 destinations across Asia via Helsinki. The promotion includes destinations such as Nanjing – Finnair’s newest route – Bangkok, Goa, Singapore, Delhi, Beijing and Shanghai.

Customers can explore the bustling city of Seoul with fares from €608 return in Economy Class or discover one of China’s ancient capitals, Nanjing, with fares from €493 return in Economy Class. They can enjoy delicious Indian cuisine and culture in Delhi with fares from €478 return in Economy Class, while sun-seekers can head to Phuket’s beaches with fares from €548 return in Economy Class.

Finnair customers travelling on select routes to Asia can enjoy the airline’s unique Nordic experience onboard the spacious Airbus A350. Along with award-winning cabin design by top Helsinki firm dSign Vertti Kivi & Co, the wide-body aircraft features large panoramic windows and comfortable seating in both classes, along with wi-fi access, LED mood lighting, and the latest in touch-screen inflight entertainment systems.

Travellers enjoy fast and convenient connections to Asia via Finnair’s home and hub at Helsinki Airport. By flying the short, northern route via Helsinki, Finnair makes long-haul journeys easier and more comfortable than ever.

The return fares from Dublin via Helsinki include:

Destination Return Fare Class
Goa €478 Economy
Delhi €478 Economy
Nanjing €493 Economy
Hong Kong €493 Economy
Shanghai €493 Economy
Phuket €548 Economy
Krabi €1,798 Business
Bangkok €1,798 Business
Nanjing €1,798 Business
Beijing €1,798 Business
Singapore €2,098 Business
Seoul €2,198 Business

For a full list of promotional fares, and terms and conditions, visit www.finnair.com.

