Finnair Extends ATTS Contract to Represent Airline in Northern Ireland

Finnair has appointed ATTS Travel Representation Solutions to represent the airline in Northern Ireland, reinforcing its commitment to customers across the whole of the Irish market. The deal is an extension of the carrier’s existing contract with the Dublin-based travel firm, which has also been renewed for the rest of Ireland.

Finland’s national flag carrier launched its Dublin to Helsinki route in 2015 and has since increased capacity on both its summer and winter frequencies in line with popular demand.

The appointment of ATTS in Northern Ireland reflects the continued importance of the Irish market in Finnair’s growth strategy and will bolster the airline’s working relationship with local travel agents.

Andrew Fish, General Manager, UK, Ireland & Benelux, Finnair, said: “The extension of ATTS’s role in the Irish market is a reflection of Finnair’s ongoing commitment to our customers across the whole of Ireland.

“We are thrilled to be working more closely with ATTS and look forward to connecting more travellers flying from Dublin to destinations across our extensive route network throughout Asia and the Far East.”

Catherine Grennell-Whyte, Managing Director, ATTS Travel Representation Solutions, said: “As GSA representative for Finnair in the Irish market for the past year, we are confident in our close working relationship and local expertise to deliver a strong return on regional sales as part of our extended remit in Northern Ireland.”

ATTS Travel Representation Solutions Ltd is one of Ireland’s leading GSA and representation services providers. Founded in 2002, it works with major brands in the wider travel and tourism industry to increase their business in the Irish market.

A key focus for ATTS will be consolidating new business within Finnair’s growing Irish customer base and ramping up sales on the Dublin to Helsinki route among Northern Ireland-based travellers. It will also look to boost local bookings to popular Asian and Far East destinations for Finnair customers flying the short northern route via Helsinki. Finnair flies to an extensive selection of 19 Asian destinations and more Japanese cities than any other European airline, including Tokyo, Osaka, Nagoya and Fukuoka.

Finnair operates 10 flights a week from Dublin to Helsinki using Airbus A319 and Embraer E90 aircraft. Customers travelling on select connecting routes to Asian destinations from Helsinki can enjoy the airline’s spacious A350 cabin experience, making long-haul journeys more comfortable than ever.

Fares from Dublin start from €217 in return in Economy Class and €952 in Business Class, including all taxes and charges. For further information and to book, visit finnair.com.