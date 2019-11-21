Finnair Fifth Japanese Route to Sapporo Goes Year-Round

Finnair has upgraded its new seasonal service to Sapporo in Japan to operate the route year-round. Twice-weekly flights to Sapporo in Hokkaido, which during the winter is home to some of Japan’s top ski resorts, are set to be launched by the Finnish flag carrier on 15 December.

As the only European airline to offer direct scheduled flights between Sapporo and Europe, Finnair will operate an Airbus A330, giving customers a choice from 45 to 32 fully-flat seats in Business Class, 40 seats in Economy Comfort, and 178 to 217 seats in Economy Class, depending on the aircraft configuration.

The capacity boost is part of Finnair’s strategy of continued growth strategy in Asia and the Far East will be the airline’s fifth destination in Japan, complementing existing services to Tokyo Narita, Osaka, Nagoya and Fukuoka.

Christian Lesjak, Finnair Senior Vice President, Network and Resource Management, said: “Adding Sapporo to our network is very exciting. Japan is Finnair’s largest market outside our home market Finland, and with five key Japanese cities in our network, we are now the largest European airline flying to Japan.”

Hokkaido is well known for its stunning landscapes and fantastic outdoor activities in summer and winter. Hokkaido is a popular winter and skiing destination and is famous for its seafood, ramen and Japanese ‘onsen’ or hot spring spas.

During the winter season, Finnair’s flights to Sapporo will depart Helsinki on Sundays and Thursdays as the AY65, departing at 17:05, arriving into Sapporo nine hours later at 09:05 the next day.

The return flights will depart Sapporo on Mondays and Fridays as the AY66, leaving at 11:35 and arriving back into Helsinki at 14:10 the same day, nine hours 35 minutes later. During the summer season flights will depart from Helsinki on Sundays and Wednesdays and from Sapporo on Mondays and Thursdays.

In response to increased customer demand for flights to Japan, Finnair will also add capacity to Osaka by adding two weekly frequencies on the route from the start of the 2020 summer season. The total number of Finnair’s weekly flights to Osaka will rise to 12.

Both Sapporo and Osaka routes are operated in codeshare with Finnair’s long-standing partner Japan Airlines. Finnair is a member of Siberian Joint Business, together with Japan Airlines, British Airways and Iberia. The partnership offers customers increased choice and more flexibility for flights between Europe and Japan.

From March 2020, Finnair will also launch direct daily flights to Tokyo’s Haneda Airport, in addition to Finnair’s existing daily flights to Tokyo’s Narita Airport.

Finnair’s long-haul aircraft customers have unparalleled levels of comfort in spacious cabins, featuring the carrier’s famed Nordic flair and contemporary style.

Finnair flies nine times a week from Dublin to Helsinki. Customers can enjoy quick and convenient connections in Helsinki, from as little as 45 minutes, to scores of destinations across Asia and the Far East.

For more information on Finnair flights from Dublin, visit finnair.com.