Finnair Flies First ‘Push for Change’ Biofuel Flights

Finnair also has special fares valid until 26 August from Dublin to China as follows:

Dublin – Beijing €460

Dublin – Guangzhou €485

Dublin – Hong Kong €511

Dublin – Nanjing €500

Dublin – Shanghai €490

Dublin – Xi’an €466

Dublin – Chongqing €466

“The launch of our Push for Change initiative was an important step for Finnair in order to provide our customers with the opportunity to conveniently offset or decrease the emissions from their travel,” said Arja Suominen, Senior Vice President, Communications & Corporate Responsibility, Finnair. “We have been pleased with the early phases of the initiative so far and we are now excited to move forward and fly our two first biofuel flights supported entirely by the Push for Change contributions. We naturally hope that customers will be increasingly willing and interested in using the service in the future as well.”

Finnair’s biofuels partners in San Francisco are SkyNRG and World Energy, while Shell Aviation has provided logistics and supply chain support for the project. The sustainable biofuel is produced from used cooking oil in California, which does not compete with food production or the agriculture industry.

Additional information on Finnair’s Push for Change initiative, including the options to purchase biofuel for future flights as well as the offsetting of carbon emissions through certified projects, can be found on Finnair.com’s Push for Change site.