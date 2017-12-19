Finnair Flight Sale: Dublin to Japan Return from €589

Finnair’s festive fare promotion includes popular business and leisure destinations in Japan – Tokyo, Osaka, Nagoya and Fukuoka. Fares from Dublin via Helsinki start from €589 in Economy Class and from €2,199 in Business Class.

The sale fares are available until 30th January 2018 for travel from today, Tuesday 19th November 2017, until 30th November 2018. Blackout dates apply. For a full list of sale fares, and terms and conditions, visit www.finnair.com.

Travellers enjoy fast and convenient connections to Asia via Finnair’s home and hub at Helsinki Airport. By flying the short, northern route via Helsinki, Finnair makes long-haul journeys easier than ever.

Finnair is a member of Oneworld and carries more than 10 million passengers annually, connecting 18 cities in Asia with more than 60 destinations in Europe. The airline, a pioneer in sustainable flying, is the European launch customer of the next-generation, eco-smart Airbus A350 XWB aircraft and is the first airline listed in the Leadership Index of the worldwide Carbon Disclosure Project.

The only Nordic carrier with a 4-star Skytrax ranking, Finnair has also won the World Airline Award for Best Airline Northern Europe for the past seven years running.