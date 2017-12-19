News

Finnair Flight Sale: Dublin to Japan Return from €589

Finnair Flight Sale: Dublin to Japan Return from €589

Finnair’s festive fare promotion includes popular business and leisure destinations in Japan – Tokyo, Osaka, Nagoya and Fukuoka. Fares from Dublin via Helsinki start from €589 in Economy Class and from €2,199 in Business Class.

Finnair A350 Business Class

Finnair A350 Business Class

The sale fares are available until 30th January 2018 for travel from today, Tuesday 19th November 2017, until 30th November 2018. Blackout dates apply. For a full list of sale fares, and terms and conditions, visit www.finnair.com.

Travellers enjoy fast and convenient connections to Asia via Finnair’s home and hub at Helsinki Airport. By flying the short, northern route via Helsinki, Finnair makes long-haul journeys easier than ever.

Finnair Premium Lounge at Helsinki Airport

Finnair Premium Lounge at Helsinki Airport

Finnair is a member of Oneworld and carries more than 10 million passengers annually, connecting 18 cities in Asia with more than 60 destinations in Europe. The airline, a pioneer in sustainable flying, is the European launch customer of the next-generation, eco-smart Airbus A350 XWB aircraft and is the first airline listed in the Leadership Index of the worldwide Carbon Disclosure Project.

The only Nordic carrier with a 4-star Skytrax ranking, Finnair has also won the World Airline Award for Best Airline Northern Europe for the past seven years running.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 50 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 40 years.

Related Items

More in News

IMG_4506

Spanish Tourist Office Celebrates ‘Christmas in Spain’

Ian BloomfieldDecember 19, 2017
Read More
Travel Deals

Great Value Travel Deals – 19th December 2017

Sarah SlatteryDecember 19, 2017
Read More
Northern Territory Tjungu Festival

Australia’s 2018 Tjungu Festival in Northern Territory

Neil SteedmanDecember 19, 2017
Read More
Cork Airport HappyOrNot

Cork Airport One of the Friendliest Airports In the World

Neil SteedmanDecember 19, 2017
Read More
Aer Lingus Dublin-Philadelphia

Aer Lingus Adds Two A330s to North Atlantic Fleet, Increases Philadelphia to Daily Service

Neil SteedmanDecember 19, 2017
Read More
SVP GiveAFiver

#5GiveAFiver Campaign Returns to Help Homeless Families

Neil SteedmanDecember 19, 2017
Read More
Emirates Brunch

Emirates Carries Two-Millionth Passenger on Dublin-Dubai

Neil SteedmanDecember 14, 2017
Read More
Air Transat Toronto Christmas Market

Christmas and New Year in Toronto with Air Transat Festive Flight from Dublin

Neil SteedmanDecember 14, 2017
Read More
Dublin Airport South Gates 1

Dublin Airport Opens New Boarding Gate Area

Neil SteedmanDecember 14, 2017
Read More

Copyright © 2016 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland