Finnair Hosts Its Top Agents to ‘Thank You’ Lunch

The Finnair trio of Andrew Fish, Catherine Grennell-Whyte and Fiona Fitzgerald welcomed their top agents to Restaurant Patrick Guilbaud as an end-of-year thank you lunch. The carrier flies from Dublin to Helsinki daily and onwards to many other destinations including a range of Asian counties.

Andrew Fish said that the carrier was really pleased with the business from from Irish travel agents and pointed out that Helsinki is a really passenger friendly hub. The carrier will have nine flights per week during the winter schedule, rising to 10 for the summer schedule.

Finnair currently has promotional campaign fares to China:

Beijing Guangzhou € 473 € 493 Hong Kong € 519 Shanghai € 473 Nanjing € 543

Selling period: 08/11/2019 – 24/11/2019

Campaign fares include all taxes and surcharges.