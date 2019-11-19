News

Finnair Hosts Its Top Agents to ‘Thank You’ Lunch

Finnair Hosts Its Top Agents to ‘Thank You’ Lunch

The Finnair trio of Andrew Fish, Catherine Grennell-Whyte and Fiona Fitzgerald welcomed their top agents to Restaurant Patrick Guilbaud as an end-of-year thank you lunch. The carrier flies from Dublin to Helsinki daily and onwards to many other destinations including a range of Asian counties.

Finnair A350 aircraft

Andrew Fish said that the carrier was really pleased with the business from from Irish travel agents and pointed out that Helsinki is a really passenger friendly hub. The carrier will have nine flights per week during the winter schedule, rising to 10 for the summer schedule.

Finnair A350 Business Class

Finnair currently has promotional campaign fares to China:

Beijing

Guangzhou

€ 473

€ 493

             
Hong Kong€ 519
Shanghai€ 473
Nanjing€ 543

Selling period: 08/11/2019 – 24/11/2019

Campaign fares include all taxes and surcharges.

