Finnair Increases Flights to Lapland

Finnair has boosted flights to Lapland to meet the surge in demand from Irish customers following the collapse of Thomas Cook. The liquidation of the 178-year-old tour operator has seen Finnair fly to the rescue, operating extra flights for families looking to visit Santa this winter.

The capacity increase means as many as three extra flights a day will be running between the Finnish capital of Helsinki and top resorts in Lapland, such as Rovaniemi, Kittilä and Ivalo, surrounded by crisp winter snow and beautiful fir trees.

In total, more than 23 extra Finnair flights will operate from 20 December to 5 January 2020. Flights from Dublin to Rovaniemi, Kittilä and Ivalo via Helsinki start from £320 return, including all taxes and charges.

For Finnair customers looking to experience a traditional snowy winter, with reindeer and

fun-filled snow activities such as skiing and sledding, there are 15 additional flights to Rovaniemi – the home of Santa Claus. Another four flights will operate to both the Lappish villages of Kittilä and Ivalo.