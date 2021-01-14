Finnair Introduces One-Way European Fares

Finnair has introduced new one-way fares for flights in Europe.

Explaining the decision, Finnair CCO Ole Orvér said, “we want to offer our customers more choice and flexibility, and removing the complexity of return fare rules makes buying simpler and more transparent. Now the best fare levels will be available for all customers regardless of the length of stay in the destination. This is something our customers have wished for.”

He added, “We expect travel demand to gradually pick up towards and during the summer, and we will increase our offering accordingly. One-way pricing is one way of stimulating demand and making it easier to plan travels in this situation.”

Finnair will continue its flexible ticket change policy for bookings made latest on 31 August 2021 and has extended active Finnair Plus tier tracking periods by 6 months for all members. On top of that, Finnair has frozen the expiration of Finnair Plus award points, meaning no points will expire before the end of August 2021.

Finnair are represented by ATTS in Ireland.