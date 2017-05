Finnair Irish Team

In February Finnair awarded a GSA contract to Dublin-based ATTS Travel Representation Solutions Ltd to continue to reinforce the airline’s presence in the Irish market. To contact the Irish team of Catherine Grennell-Whyte, Barbara Rowley and Linda Macken, call 01 882 8680 or email Finnair@atts.ie

For Finnair reservations phone: +353 (0)1 695 0015 (local network charge).

Open: Mon-Fri: 8.00am – 6.00pm; Sat-Sun and Public Holidays: 8.00am-4.00pm.

Web: www.finnair.ie