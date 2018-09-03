Finnair Launches Seat Sale in Economy and Business Classes

Finnair has launched a published fare seat sale in both Economy and Business Classes. The sale will run from 30th August to 10th October 2018, with certain black-out dates, and includes return flights to all destinations in Japan from €579 including taxes.

The Finnish carrier also is set to boost frequencies on popular Asian routes next summer, including double-daily flights to Hong Kong and additional flights to Japan, as it continues its strong growth across key Asian markets.

Finnair will add flights on several of its Japanese routes, increasing its capacity to Japan by 15% for summer 2019. Three weekly flights will be added on the Helsinki-Osaka route, meaning Finnair will then fly a total of 10 weekly frequencies between Helsinki and Osaka during next year’s summer season, starting on 31st March 2019.

The extra flights will offer additional choice for customers with two daily frequencies on selected days. The added flights depart on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays from Helsinki just after midnight at 00.45.

Continuing the success of the Tokyo route’s double-daily flights in summer 2018, Finnair will operate double-daily flights between Tokyo and Helsinki for the entire summer season in 2019. It will also add a third daily flight during Japan’s Golden Week holiday.

Finnair’s extra flights will see capacity to Tokyo increased by 9% compared to the 2018 summer season.

Meanwhile, customers flying to Nagoya will benefit from Finnair’s A350 operating on the route, providing increased comfort and additional seats. Three extra weekly flights will be added until March 2019 and then a daily service throughout summer 2019.

Finnair operates all flights to Japan in co-operation with its Joint Business partners, Japan Airlines, British Airways and Iberia. Including the Joint Business flights with Japan Airlines, Finnair will now offer up to 41 flights a week to Japan in summer 2019.

Juha Järvinen, Chief Commercial Officer, Finnair, said: “We continue to execute on our growth strategy, and the new additions further strengthen our offering in key Asian markets. Travel between Asia and Europe has been steadily growing in recent years and we expect that trend to continue in the future.”

China

Finnair will also significantly grow its presence across Greater China, with a 12% increase in overall capacity during the summer season, offering 42 weekly flights between Helsinki and Greater China.

Finnair will fly double-daily, or 14 times a week, to Hong Kong with the new Airbus A350 year-round from summer 2019. Finnair currently flies 10 weekly flights, which will rise to 12 a week during the upcoming winter season.

The A350 will also start operating on flights to Guangzhou, increasing capacity on the route. Finnair will offer four flights a week to the Chinese city during summer 2019, boosting the number of available seats by 16% compared to summer 2018.

Finnair offers fast connections from Dublin via Helsinki to 19 top destinations across Asia and the Far East.