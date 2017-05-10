News

Finnair Network

Finnair Network

Finnair flies between Europe, Asia and North America with an emphasis on fast connections via Helsinki, carrying more than 10 million passengers annually and connecting more than 70 destinations in Europe with 17 cities in Asia.

Finnair Logo

The airline, a pioneer in sustainable flying, is the European launch customer of the next-generation, eco-smart Airbus A350 XWB aircraft and is the first airline listed in the Leadership Index of the worldwide Carbon Disclosure Project.

The only Nordic carrier with a 4-star Skytrax ranking, Finnair has also won the World Airline Award for Best Airline Northern Europe for the past seven years running.

Finnair is a member of Oneworld, the alliance of the world’s leading airlines committed to providing the highest level of service and convenience to frequent international travellers.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 50 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 40 years.

Related Items

More in News

Silversea Silver Whisper

Bookings Now Open for Silversea World Cruise 2019

Neil SteedmanMay 11, 2017
Read More
1-IMG_2470

Bavaria Hosts Successful German Travel Mart in Nuremberg

Michael FloodMay 11, 2017
Read More
Altstadtfest Nürnberg

Nuremberg is a Quality Destination

Michael FloodMay 11, 2017
Read More
Travelport @ CAPA

Travelport Powers XLGO Mobile Itinerary App with New Trip Assist Technology

Neil SteedmanMay 11, 2017
Read More
Norwegian Aircraft Featured Image

Norwegian Outlines Top US East Coast Attractions

Neil SteedmanMay 11, 2017
Read More
Dublin Airport Busy Terminal

Record 2.5m Passengers in April for Dublin Airport

Neil SteedmanMay 11, 2017
Read More
Finnair eNews Story 1

Finnair Irish Team

Neil SteedmanMay 10, 2017
Read More
Finnair eNews Story 3

Shortest Route from Europe to Asia

Neil SteedmanMay 10, 2017
Read More
Finnair eNews Story 4

Helsinki: Just 40 Minutes Connection Time

Neil SteedmanMay 10, 2017
Read More

Copyright © 2016 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland