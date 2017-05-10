Finnair Network

Finnair flies between Europe, Asia and North America with an emphasis on fast connections via Helsinki, carrying more than 10 million passengers annually and connecting more than 70 destinations in Europe with 17 cities in Asia.

The airline, a pioneer in sustainable flying, is the European launch customer of the next-generation, eco-smart Airbus A350 XWB aircraft and is the first airline listed in the Leadership Index of the worldwide Carbon Disclosure Project.

The only Nordic carrier with a 4-star Skytrax ranking, Finnair has also won the World Airline Award for Best Airline Northern Europe for the past seven years running.

Finnair is a member of Oneworld, the alliance of the world’s leading airlines committed to providing the highest level of service and convenience to frequent international travellers.