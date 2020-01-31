Finnair Now Offers Economy Light Ticket for Flights from Europe to Japan

​Finnair is expanding the popular Economy Light ticket to more markets as of 4 February. In addition to flights within Europe and Atlantic routes, customers can now travel with an Economy Light ticket from selected European origins to Japan as well. At this point, Economy Light will not become available when travelling from Finland, Iceland or Russia to Japan.

The Economy Light ticked does not include checked baggage, but customers will enjoy the same onboard service within the Economy travel class as with other ticket types. Customers who select the Economy Light fare will be able to enjoy the roomy seats that are equipped with a foldable table and a personal in-flight entertainment system, and a Marimekko for Finnair collection of pillow and blanket reserved for on the seat. Also, the same complimentary meal is served in Economy Class on intercontinental flights no matter which ticket type the customer holds. With the Economy Light ticket customers can bring one piece of carry-on baggage and a small personal item onboard.

Finnair Plus tier members’ baggage benefit applies also to Light fare tickets, and they are allowed to have additional baggage free of charge. Finnair Plus point accrual is based on normal rules outlined on Finnair.com.

Customers can always further tailor their travel experience with a wide selection of travel extras.

Buying excess baggage continues as before. Customers can buy extra baggage for the most affordable price online or via Finnair mobile app for Finnair operated and marketed flights. In all other cases, customers can buy baggage at the airport check-in kiosks or at the bag-drop or service desks depending on the services provided at the departure airport.

The fares now to be launched are in conjunction with Finnair’s Siberian Joint Business (SJB) partner airlines, British Airways and Iberia. This ticket type will not be available on Japan Airlines’ flights at the initial stage.