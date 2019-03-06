Finnair Opens a New Route to Japan – Sapporo

As part of Finnair’s growth strategy, the airline will open a new route for the winter 2019/2020 season to Sapporo in Japan. Finnair will fly the new route from 15 December to 27 March with two weekly frequencies.

Sapporo is well known as a great winter and skiing destination offering stunning landscapes and fantastic winter-themed activities in a traditional Japanese setting.

Sapporo will be Finnair’s fifth destination in Japan, in addition to Tokyo Narita, Osaka, Nagoya and Fukuoka. Finnair is the only European airline to fly a scheduled route to Sapporo and, with five key Japanese cities in its network, it is now the largest European carrier flying to Japan.