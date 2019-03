Finnair Team in Ireland

Don’t forget that you have a Finnair team in Ireland to help you! You can contact Catherine and Linda by telephone on (01) 882 8680 or by email at: finnair@atts.ie

You can also check our website www.atts.ie and follow us on Facebook: @ATTSTravel to keep up to date with Finnair’s offering here in Ireland.

For Finnair reservations phone: +353 (0)1 695 0015 (local network charge)

Our opening hours are:

Mon – Fri: 8am – 6pm

Sat, Sun and Public Holidays: 8am – 4pm