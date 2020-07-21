News

Finnair to fly Dublin-Helsinki from 2nd August

Finnair to fly Dublin-Helsinki from 2nd August

Finnair customers can enjoy savings of up to 50% as flights from Dublin take off in August.

From the 2nd August, Finnair will resume services with five flights a week from Dublin to Helsinki, connecting Ireland to the Finnair network.

Finnair customers can enjoy savings of up to 50% as flights from Dublin take off in August.

From 2 August, Finnair will resume services with five flights a week from Dublin to Helsinki, connecting Ireland to the Finnair network.

As the airline recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic, it has scheduled 25% of flights to operate this summer, rising to a planned 70%% for the winter season, with a mix of services to short and long-haul destinations, including those across the Far East and Asia.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

Related Items

More in News

Safe International Travel Proposal In & Outbound Travel from the I.T.O.A.

Michael FloodJuly 21, 2020
Read More

Will ‘Green’ Mean ‘Don’t Go’ When Green List is Published?

Neil SteedmanJuly 21, 2020
Read More

WTTC Calls for Consistency on Covid-19 Travel Rules and Advice Across Europe

Neil SteedmanJuly 21, 2020
Read More

IATA Passenger Survey Reveals COVID-19 Concerns

Michael FloodJuly 21, 2020
Read More

ITB Asia to Be Held on Virtual Platform Due to Covid-19

Neil SteedmanJuly 21, 2020
Read More

PATA UK & Ireland Adds New Virtual Training Experiences For Agents

Michael FloodJuly 21, 2020
Read More
LOT B787 Dreamliner

LOT to operate Dublin-Warsaw flights

Michael FloodJuly 21, 2020
Read More

Holland America sells four ships

Michael FloodJuly 21, 2020
Read More

Redfox Asia Thailand appoints Business Development /Sales Representative

Michael FloodJuly 21, 2020
Read More

Copyright © 2019 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland