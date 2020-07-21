Finnair to fly Dublin-Helsinki from 2nd August

Finnair customers can enjoy savings of up to 50% as flights from Dublin take off in August.

From the 2nd August, Finnair will resume services with five flights a week from Dublin to Helsinki, connecting Ireland to the Finnair network.

As the airline recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic, it has scheduled 25% of flights to operate this summer, rising to a planned 70%% for the winter season, with a mix of services to short and long-haul destinations, including those across the Far East and Asia.