Finnair to Fly to Sapporo

Irish ski lovers can enjoy a piste of the action in the FarEast when Finnair starts twice weekly flights to the stunning Japanese ski resort of Sapporo.

The prestigious new winter route for 2019/2020 is the Finnish flag carrier’s fifth destination in Japan, in addition to Tokyo Narita,Osaka, Nagoya and Fukuoka. Finnair also becomes the only European carrier to operate services to Sapporo.

Sapporo is well known as a great winter and skiing destination offering stunning landscapes and fantastic winter-themed activities in a traditional Japanese setting.

Christian Lesjak, Finnair Senior Vice President, Network and Resource Management, said“Japan is a key market for us, and we are excited about adding Sapporo to our network.”

“With the new route, Finnair is the only European airline to fly a scheduled route to

Sapporo. With five key Japanese cities in our network, we are now the largest European

carrier flying to Japan.”

It also means customers benefit from extra flights to Tokyo and Hong Kong. Finnair is

adding two weekly frequencies on its Tokyo Narita route for the winter, flying a total of nine

times a week.

Finnair flights to Hong Kong will be boosted for the winter 2019/2020 season, with double

daily services to Hong Kong continuing from the summer 2019. Finnair flies to seven cities

in Greater China, including Beijing, Shanghai, Xi’an, Chongqing, Nanjing, Guangzhou and