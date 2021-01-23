News

Finnair To Resume Services From Ireland and UK

Catherine Grennell-Whyte, ATTS

Finnair is to re-start services from Ireland and the UK from 28 January. In line with the recommendation by the Finnish Institute of Health and Welfare, Finnair will require passengers to present a certificate of a negative covid-19 test result, or a certificate of a previous covid-19 infection if they travel on any Finnair flight to Finland. This requirement does not apply to customers transferring at Helsinki Airport for their international connecting flights. The certificate requirement is in force until further notice.

“This requirement complements our other comprehensive measures both onboard and at airports to ensure safe travel during the pandemic”, says Jaakko Schildt, Chief Operating Officer, Finnair. “This is also in line with the increasing trend of countries requiring a negative test result for entry.”

The new test certificate requirement by Finnair does not change the procedures by the local health authorities upon arrival in Finland. All passengers arriving at Helsinki Airport from abroad are directed to covid-19 testing.

Finnair staff will check the test certificate or other certificate at check-in or at the gate, and failure to provide the required document will result in boarding being denied.

Finnair is represented in Ireland by ATTS.

