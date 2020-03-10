Finnair Updates Covid-19 Rebooking Policy

Finnair has updated its booking policy to offer customers flexible future travel options due to the Covid-19 outbreak. The new policy enables the airline’s customers to change their travel dates without incurring a change fee for all new flights booked between Monday 6 March and Thursday 30 April for travel up to 30 November 2020.

The updated booking policy comes as Finnair has reduced its European flying programme and suspended all flights to Milan and Rome from 9 March until 7 April 2020.

Andrew Fish, Finnair’s General Manager UK, Ireland & Benelux, said: “As a responsible airline with a duty of care for our customers we have updated our booking policy to offer reassurance to those travellers who want to book flights with Finnair. We have taken this action to protect new bookings by offering our customers flexible future travel options free of any worrying change fees. We appreciate this is an unsettling time so we hope these changes will offer greater peace of mind.”

Customers are allowed to book in the next available fare class within the same cabin free of charge, if the original is unavailable, offering increased flexibility.

Finnair is continuing to communicate all flight cancellations directly to customers who are booked to travel. Customers can then either seek a full ticket refund or postpone their travel by contacting Finnair customer services.

Finnair will continue to monitor the impact of the coronavirus and communicate any further schedule and flight changes.