News

Finnair Updates Covid-19 Rebooking Policy

Finnair Updates Covid-19 Rebooking Policy

Finnair has updated its booking policy to offer customers flexible future travel options due to the Covid-19 outbreak. The new policy enables the airline’s customers to change their travel dates without incurring a change fee for all new flights booked between Monday 6 March and Thursday 30 April for travel up to 30 November 2020.

The updated booking policy comes as Finnair has reduced its European flying programme and suspended all flights to Milan and Rome from 9 March until 7 April 2020.

Andrew Fish, General Manager UK, Ireland & Benelux, Finnair

Andrew Fish, Finnair’s General Manager UK, Ireland & Benelux, said: “As a responsible airline with a duty of care for our customers we have updated our booking policy to offer reassurance to those travellers who want to book flights with Finnair. We have taken this action to protect new bookings by offering our customers flexible future travel options free of any worrying change fees. We appreciate this is an unsettling time so we hope these changes will offer greater peace of mind.”

Customers are allowed to book in the next available fare class within the same cabin free of charge, if the original is unavailable, offering increased flexibility.

Finnair is continuing to communicate all flight cancellations directly to customers who are booked to travel. Customers can then either seek a full ticket refund or postpone their travel by contacting Finnair customer services.

Finnair will continue to monitor the impact of the coronavirus and communicate any further schedule and flight changes.

For further information, visit finnair.com.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

Related Items

More in News

Croatia Airlines Issues Goodwill Policy for Disruptions Due to Covid-19

Neil SteedmanMarch 10, 2020
Read More

Twenty-One New Air Routes from Five Airports this Summer

Neil SteedmanMarch 10, 2020
Read More

More Flights this Summer from Cork with Air France and KLM

Neil SteedmanMarch 10, 2020
Read More

Fly Air Transat, the World’s Best Leisure Airline, to Canada

Neil SteedmanMarch 10, 2020
Read More

Croatia Airlines to Fly Dublin-Zagreb Three Times Weekly

Neil SteedmanMarch 10, 2020
Read More

Two New Ryanair Services, New Daily Flights with KLM, and Double-Daily Flights with Air France from Cork Airport

Neil SteedmanMarch 10, 2020
Read More

AmaWaterways Announces 25th River Cruise Ship

Michael FloodMarch 10, 2020
Read More

Dusit International Offers Special Rates for Travel Industry

Michael FloodMarch 10, 2020
Read More

Air Transat Introduces Flexibility Policy on All Flights

Michael FloodMarch 10, 2020
Read More

Copyright © 2019 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland