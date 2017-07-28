Finnair Woos Irish Travel Agents

Over the past few weeks the Finnair sales team in Dublin has ventured out to travel agencies all over Ireland, satisfying the sweet tooth of many a hard working travel agent.

Armed with tote bags, the sales team arrived into the offices to surprise the hard working agents with a variety of chocolate bars and blueberry muffins. The team was then able to talk about Finnair, reminding the agents of Finnair’s fastest routes to the Far East and Asia.

Finnair flies from Dublin to Helsinki nine times a week and, with the geographically shortest route between Ireland and 18 Asian megacities, is the perfect shortcut to the Far East and Asia. These routes can not only save time on flights (up to four hours to Hong Kong and five hours to Tokyo, for example) but they also come in at very competitive prices, giving your clients the best of both worlds.

Your local Finnair team is there to help with any questions you may have. The number is 01 882 8680 and this will put you in contact directly with the office in Dublin. Alternatively you can email them at finnair@atts.ie. Do so today to boost your revenue in a very sweet way! Check out their current prices now at www.finnair.ie.