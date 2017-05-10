Finnair’s A350 XWB

Finnair is the first European airline to operate the new Airbus A350 XWB and has ordered 19 of the aircraft. The A350 XWB features an extra-wide cabin with more room and more light from bigger windows.

With new engines and lighter fuselage than previous generation aircraft, the A350 creates as much as 25% less CO2 emissions and is also quieter in and outside the cabin than any other aircraft of its size and generation.

Finnair’s A350 has 297 seats:

46 in Business Class with Zodiac Cirrus III seats in ‘herringbone’ layout

43 in Economy Comfort with Zodiac Z300 slim-line seats with 35” pitch, better headrest, noise-cancelling headphones and amenity kit

208 in Economy Class with Zodiac Z300 slim-line seats with 31”-32” pitch

Facilities include wi-fi and a new wireless entertainment system, as well as the traditional seatback entertainment system with 16” screens in Business Class and 11” screens in Economy Class.

An advanced air conditioning system changes air inside the cabin every two to three minutes.

The cabin design for Finnair’s A350 aircraft by Helsinki-based dSign Vertti Kivi has already won the International Yacht & Aviation Award for both the Business Class and Economy Class interior design.