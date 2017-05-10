Finnair’s Award-Winning Business Class

Finnair’s Business Class is the ultimate way to travel, whether on business or for pleasure, and offers extreme comfort, full flexibility, and top-class service.
Intercontinental Business Class tickets include:
- Priority check-in and priority boarding
- Priority security (where available)
- Access to Business Class lounges
- Two or three pieces of baggage with the maximum weight of 23kg each
- Exclusive Business Class meals, wines and snacks on demand
- Amenity kit with high-quality brand products
Read more about Finnair’s long-haul Business Class product here: www.finnair.com/ie/gb/business-class-long-haul
Economy Class and Economy Comfort Class
Finnair’s Economy Class offers you everything you need for an enjoyable travel across continents.
Intercontinental Finnair Economy Class tickets include:
- One piece of baggage with the maximum weight of 23kg
- Appetising meals, snacks and beverages, including sparkling wine
Finnair’s Economy Comfort Class seating option in the front section of the Economy Class cabin makes your intercontinental travel even more pleasurable:
- 8–13 cm (3–5 inches) more legroom
- Noise-cancelling headphones
- Personal amenity kit including a sleeping mask, earplugs, socks, toothbrush and toothpaste encased in a small cotton bag with a classic Marimekko pattern
- Boarding and exit among the first customers
Read more about Finnair’s long-haul Economy Class and Economy Comfort Class products here: www.finnair.com/ie/gb/economy-class-economy-comfort-intercontinental-flights
