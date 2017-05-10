News

Finnair’s Award-Winning Business Class

Finnair’s Business Class is the ultimate way to travel, whether on business or for pleasure, and offers extreme comfort, full flexibility, and top-class service.

Intercontinental Business Class tickets include:

  • Priority check-in and priority boarding
  • Priority security (where available)
  • Access to Business Class lounges
  • Two or three pieces of baggage with the maximum weight of 23kg each
  • Exclusive Business Class meals, wines and snacks on demand
  • Amenity kit with high-quality brand products
Finnair A350 Business Class window seats

Read more about Finnair’s long-haul Business Class product here: www.finnair.com/ie/gb/business-class-long-haul

Economy Class and Economy Comfort Class

Finnair’s Economy Class offers you everything you need for an enjoyable travel across continents.

Finnair A350 Economy Class cabin

Intercontinental Finnair Economy Class tickets include:

  • One piece of baggage with the maximum weight of 23kg
  • Appetising meals, snacks and beverages, including sparkling wine
Finnair A350 Economy Class entertainment screen

Finnair A350 Economy Class entertainment screen

Finnair’s Economy Comfort Class seating option in the front section of the Economy Class cabin makes your intercontinental travel even more pleasurable:

  • 8–13 cm (3–5 inches) more legroom
  • Noise-cancelling headphones
  • Personal amenity kit including a sleeping mask, earplugs, socks, toothbrush and toothpaste encased in a small cotton bag with a classic Marimekko pattern
  • Boarding and exit among the first customers

Read more about Finnair’s long-haul Economy Class and Economy Comfort Class products here: www.finnair.com/ie/gb/economy-class-economy-comfort-intercontinental-flights

