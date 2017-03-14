News

Fiona from Fahy Travel Wins with TTC

Fiona from Fahy Travel Wins with TTC

It was smiles all around as Fahy Travel celebrated winning the recent TTC agents incentive. Brian Hynes was delighted to present Fiona Flaherty of Fahy Travel and her client Jane Coyne with €1,000 each. Fiona was this year’s winner of the ‘Win €1,000 for you and €1,000 for your client’ competition run by The Travel Corporation’s Insight Vacations, Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection, Contiki Holidays and Red Carnation Hotels.

“I am delighted to add Fiona as our third winner of this promotion, following on from Elaine Massey in Killiney Travel and Wendy McCartney in American Holidays,” said Sharon Jordan, Country Manager, The Travel Corporation Ireland.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

Related Items

More in News

Shannon Airport Featured Image

Shannon Airport nominated for Routes award

Michael FloodMarch 15, 2017
Read More
Wendy Cameron, Business Development Manager, introduces SuperBreak’s Lazy Sunday packages

SuperBreak Launches Main 2017 Brochure in A5 Format

Neil SteedmanMarch 15, 2017
Read More
Silversea + Turkish 3403

John and Fiona Win Prizes at Silversea + Turkish Airlines Dinner

Neil SteedmanMarch 14, 2017
Read More
Deirdre Sweeny, Sunway, Marie, Blackpool Travel, Dympna, Lee Travel1

Sunway Hosts Cork Agents

Michael FloodMarch 14, 2017
Read More
Travel Deals

Great Value Travel Deals – 14th March 2017

Sarah SlatteryMarch 14, 2017
Read More
Blue Insurance Polo Kristin Skinner, American Holidays

Kristin is Blue Insurance ‘Polo Magnifico’ February Winner

Neil SteedmanMarch 14, 2017
Read More
REPRO FREE 09/03/2017, Berlin – Tourism Ireland has been voted the number two tourist board in Germany, by a jury of some 238 influential journalists – including editors of national and local newspapers, travel and special interest magazines, as well as freelance and online journalists. PIC SHOWS: Ciara Schmidt, Judith von Rauchhaupt, Lena Campbell and Oliver Treptow, all Tourism Ireland, with the award certificate for number two tourist board in Germany. Pic – Tourism Ireland (no repro fee) Further press info – Sinéad Grace, Tourism Ireland 087 685 9027

Tourism Ireland Voted Number Two in Germany

Michael FloodMarch 14, 2017
Read More
Qatar Airways QSuite 1

Qatar Airways Unveils ‘First in Business Class’ QSuite

Neil SteedmanMarch 9, 2017
Read More
OBEO Travel on The Travel Directory

OBEO Travel Joins The Travel Directory

Neil SteedmanMarch 9, 2017
Read More

Copyright © 2016 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland