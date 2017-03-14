Fiona from Fahy Travel Wins with TTC

It was smiles all around as Fahy Travel celebrated winning the recent TTC agents incentive. Brian Hynes was delighted to present Fiona Flaherty of Fahy Travel and her client Jane Coyne with €1,000 each. Fiona was this year’s winner of the ‘Win €1,000 for you and €1,000 for your client’ competition run by The Travel Corporation’s Insight Vacations, Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection, Contiki Holidays and Red Carnation Hotels.

“I am delighted to add Fiona as our third winner of this promotion, following on from Elaine Massey in Killiney Travel and Wendy McCartney in American Holidays,” said Sharon Jordan, Country Manager, The Travel Corporation Ireland.