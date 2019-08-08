News

Fiona Fitzgerald Joins ATTS

Fiona Fitzgerald Joins ATTS

ATTS Travel Representation Solutions has appointed Fiona Fitzgerald as Business Development Executive.

Fiona has worked for a number of years in the travel industry and is relocating from London where she spent the last year and a half representing Visit California at Black Diamond. Prior to this Fiona gained extensive experience working with American Holidays and Tour America.

“I am thrilled to be back in Ireland and to work for a reputable company such as ATTS Travel Representation Solutions,”she said. “Their portfolio of clients is exciting and will bring new and dynamic challenges. I am looking forward to meeting old and new industry friends along the way.”

