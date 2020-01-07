News

Fiona Foster to Join The Travel Corporation in February

The Travel Corporation in Ireland has announced that Fiona Foster will be joining the team as Country Manager (Maternity Cover) from February 2020.

Sharon Jordan, TTC Country Manager, Ireland, said: “Fiona’s wealth of experience within this incredible industry will make for an exciting addition to the team and ensure continued growth of all our premium and luxury escorted, river cruising and hotel brands within the market.”

Rachel Coffey, Sales & Business Development Director, UK and Europe, added: “I am thrilled to welcome Fiona into the TTC family to cover Sharon’s maternity leave. Fiona has extensive experience in the sector and will build on Sharon’s accomplishments. Her appointment shows our continued commitment to the Irish travel trade.”

Fiona joins the Merrion Square-based TTC team alongside Brian Hynes, National Sales Manager; Adam Goddard, Account Manager; Allie Sheehan, Sales, Social & Events Executive: and Shannon Stegall, Marketing & PR Executive.

“I am absolutely delighted to be joining the team at TTC and I am looking forward to continuing Sharon and the team’s strong support for our agents and trade partners” said Fiona.

The news comes at an exciting time for TTC in 2020 as it celebrates 100 years in business globally and 10 years in business in Ireland.

