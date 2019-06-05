Fiona Noonan Has Joined Cathay Pacific Airways

Cathay Pacific has appointed Fiona Noonan as Account Manager Dublin. Fiona has joined from the airline’s Oneworld partner, American Airlines, and will be responsible for Cathay Pacific’s sales and distribution in the Republic of Ireland, with an aim to differentiate the airline’s products in the Irish market, strengthen travel agent partnerships, and grow revenue streams.

Fiona joins at an exciting time for the airline, with Cathay Pacific revealing its new brand promise, Move Beyond, earlier this month – a call to action to move people forward in life through the airline’s ability to connect with meaningful people, places and experiences.

Fiona said that Cathay Pacific is actively moving beyond for its customers by bringing personal recognition and a sense of care and reliability to the whole travel experience: “Cathay Pacific has an exceptional product proposition in the Irish market. Not only are we one of the only airlines to operate the state-of-the-art Airbus A350 into Dublin – the newest aircraft in our fleet, we are also the only airline flying east to offer a superlative Premium Economy Class product.”