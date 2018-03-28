First Hotel in Europe,Controlled by Guests Smart Phone

The hotel of tomorrow has opened in Budapest.

The 40 rooms of the 4 star KViHotel, controlled by the TMRW Hotels application, uses the most innovative solutions of the 21st century; it literally hands over control to the guests through the TMRW Hotels smartphone application, from booking to checkout. The software solution can be used in other, either new or even in already operating hotels. TMRW Hotels aims to deliver an experience that travelers of tomorrow can enjoy by providing innovative solutions to reach the next step in the evolution of hospitality.

After two years of information technology development and construction work the first hotel in Europe, representing 4 star level and controlled by the guest’s smartphone, opened in Budapest on 5th March. Based on the latest travel trends and the expectations of the future the hotel offers travellers of the future unparalleled hotel experience.

KViHotel (Key Vision, derived from ‘Vision for the Future’) located at 32 Nyár Street, District 7, operates almost without any staff using the TMRW Hotels application; nearly all functions are managed by the guest with his/her own smartphone. This represents a unique solution in the continent both for leisure and business travellers.

Digital solutions for the entire duration of the trip

Thanks to the TMRW Hotels mobile application, downloadable for Android and iOS devices, hotel guests can obtain practically all services by pushing a button: they can book rooms, can check in without queuing up even 48 hours before arrival, by selecting the floor and the room.

Through Bluetooth connection the phone is also the key for the room and in case arrival is late in the night the guest’s phone opens the main entrance of the hotel, too. With the TMRW application the hotel guest can control – among others – cooling/heating and may set the desired temperature of the room for the arrival time, even from a distance of 10,000 km.

Additional cleaning can also be requested through the TMRW Hotels application and the „Please don’t disturb” table may be put out even virtually. The guest can pay through the application, order a taxi, while is able to monitor the payment process also. In addition