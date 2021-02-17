First Peek At Scenic’s 2022 Preview European River Cruise Collection

Scenic has unveiled its new 2022 Preview Europe river cruise collection, highlighting all that’s on offer along Europe’s iconic waterways. The new preview brochure out today features an included visit to the once-in-a-decade Floriade Expo, as well as a new city extension in Paris and attractive prices on shorter journeys.

Guests booking early can enjoy generous deductions, with additional savings of up to £200 per person on selected itineraries available on new bookings made before 24 February 2021 – with discounts totalling up to £1,700 per person. Guests will also enjoy complimentary private chauffeur-driven door-to-door transfers, as well as the ability to save an additional 10 per cent saving when paying for the cruise in full 12 months prior to departure.

All itineraries are hand-crafted by Scenic and offer enriching and exclusive, once-in-a-lifetime experiences, such as private concerts in exquisite venues and unparalleled access to the world’s most distinguished hotspots and events. Scenic’s truly all-inclusive offering means return UK flights (or Eurostar travel on selected itineraries), transfers, all meals across a choice of onboard venues, premium branded beverages, daily excursions with expert guides, a personal onboard butler, in-suite mini bar and much more is all included in the up-front price.

To provide guests with maximum flexibility, all bookings are covered within Scenic’s flexible Booking Policy meaning guests can change their booking up to 60 days prior to departure without any fees*. Scenic’s dedicated Health & Safety Steering Committee oversees all health and safety policies, going above and beyond to ensure all guests’ wellbeing and safety is taken care of to the highest standard. For more information, see www.scenic.co.uk/assurance.

Highlights of the 2022 season include

Once in a decade, Floriade Horticulture Expo

Guests travelling on Scenic’s eight-day Windmills, Tulips & Belgian Delights river cruise between May and October 2022 will enjoy a visit to the Floriade Expo. Taking place only once every 10 years, the expo will showcase an encyclopaedia of exotic plants, innovative architecture and intriguing infrastructure. Alternatively, the expo visit can be added as a pre or post-cruise extension on select itineraries. The eight-day itinerary sails round-trip from Amsterdam, visiting Dordrecht, Veere, Antwerp, Arnhem and Hoorn. Prices start from £2,145 per person based on 6 April 2022 departure.

A new two-night extension in the City of Light, Paris

Let the holiday last a little longer with the new two-night extension in Paris. Introducing guests to the much-loved sights of the city, the extension includes a locally guided tour, authentic dining at 58 Tour Eiffel and a visit to the Louvre. Available on all France departures, the Jewels of Europe itinerary and selected Christmas Market cruises, the Paris extension starts from £860 per person.

A taste of Europe’s waters

The five-day Tastes of Imperial Europe itinerary sails from Vienna to Budapest giving guests a short and immersive introduction to cruising Europe’s infamous Danube river. The itinerary includes a visit to Bratislava for a visit to a local family home, as well as an exclusive private classical music concert at the majestic Gödöllõ Royal Palace. Prices for the five-day itinerary start from just £1,595 per person, based on 6 April 2022 departure.