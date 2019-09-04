News

Five New Routes Available from Cork Airport this Winter

Even more city breaks and winter sun destinations available this winter from Cork Airport

Cork Airport, Ireland’s fastest growing and most punctual international airport, will welcome an additional five new routes this winter. These routes include twice weekly services with Ryanair to Budapest, Poznan, Malta, Alicante and Katowice.

Cork Airport is now in its fourth year of consecutive growth, with passenger numbers set to rise by 8% this year. It is forecast that 2.6 million passengers will travel through Cork Airport in 2019.

Niall MacCarthy, Managing Director at Cork Airport, said: “We are delighted with the announcement of continued growth from Ryanair and its commitment to extend its new summer 2019 routes of Budapest, Malta and Poznań for the winter season.

“The extension of services to these destinations means that our customers across the south of Ireland will have even greater choice this coming winter, whether that is for a winter sun getaway, or a European city break. It will also benefit the region as a whole, with inbound visitor potential to key attractions such as the Wild Atlantic Way and Ireland’s Ancient East. Our business development team continues to work with Ryanair, and our other partner airlines, on further positive announcements, ensuring the continued growth of Cork Airport.”

More than 30 scheduled routes are on offer from Cork Airport this winter in addition to weekly charter services to Salzburg and Lapland across the season.

To view all the scheduled routes from Cork Airport, click here.

