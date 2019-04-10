Five New Ryanair Routes Available From Cork Airport In Summer 2019

Ryanair’s summer 2019 Cork schedule offers 22 routes, including five new routes to Budapest, Malta, London Luton, Naples and Poznan.

Cork Airport, Ireland’s fastest growing and most punctual international airport, welcomed a number of announcements last year that Ryanair would add five new services to its summer 2019 schedule.

These new routes include twice-weekly services to Malta, Budapest and Poznan, which have already commenced, and a twice-weekly service to Naples. This route was originally due to commence in July 2019 but will now run from June to August this year, adding over 1,700 seats. Ryanair also commenced a new year-round daily service to London Luton in October 2018.

An estimated 1.2 million Ryanair customers will pass through Cork Airport this year, up 17% on last year, its largest increase among all Irish international airports. Cork Airport is entering its fourth year of consecutive growth, with passenger numbers set to rise by 8% this year. It is forecasted that 2.6 million passengers will travel through Cork Airport in 2019.

Niall MacCarthy, Managing Director at Cork Airport, said: “The recent Ryanair announcements underline the ongoing investment Ryanair is making in its extensive network from Cork Airport.

“These destinations offer Ryanair customers in Cork, Kerry, Limerick and Waterford, and the entire South of Ireland region, the opportunity to enjoy a great summer holiday this year while experiencing the award-winning customer service synonymous with Cork Airport.”

Ryanair’s summer 2019 Cork schedule offers 22 routes, including five new routes to Budapest, Malta, London Luton, Naples and Poznan. In addition to this the airline has extended its summer services to Alicante, Budapest, Malta and Poznań, twice-weekly for the forthcoming winter season.

Over 50 routes are now on offer from Cork Airport across the UK, continental Europe and East Coast USA. Global aviation analysts OAG recently revealed that Cork Airport topped the punctuality league for international airports in Ireland in 2018, with an on-time performance of 80.2%.

