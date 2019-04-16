News

Five-Star Wedding Package in The Phoenicia Hotel, Malta

The five-star Phoenicia Hotel in Valetta on the sunshine island of Malta has just undergone a €29 million extensive refurbishment and, without doubt, is the finest luxury property on the island.

Lobby area

This Leading Hotels of the World member welcomes guests with live piano music in the lobby. Set in seven acres of gardens, it is next to the Triton Fountain in Valletta’s City Gate Square.

Hotel Phoenicia Malta is located just outside the ancient city walls, next to Valletta Bus Station. The hotel is a 10-minute walk from the ferry terminal to Sliema and the Barakka Lift, which links to the Valletta Waterfront ferry terminal and promenade.

Infinity pool

Irish visitors to The Phoenicia are now fourth on the list of international guests staying at the property.

During the winter, the Phoenicia features a heated outdoor infinity pool overlooking the harbour.

The hotel stands out as one of Malta’s premier wedding venues and has launched a comprehensive wedding package.

Rob Bruno, Director of Sales and Marketing

The package comprises the ceremony, both pre and post, the reception and numerous vital extras. A designated wedding executive is also provided to assist in planning a perfect wedding day, covering all the organisation and co-ordination. This complete package costs €8,500 for 30 persons during all of this year. This is for a civil ceremony, but if a church ceremony is required the cost is €9,000. Accommodation is extra with both packages.

