Five World-Class Theme Parks

The Costa Daurada is the place to go for everyone who loves theme parks, with three at PortAventura World in Salou, Aquopolis Aquatic Park at La Pineda, and Aqualeon Aquapark in Albinyana.

PortAventura World

PortAventura World in Salou is the ideal holiday destination for the whole family. On the shores of the Mediterranean and one hour from Barcelona, this is the perfect place to spend one-of-a-kind holidays as a family. Only a few minutes from the beach and in an amazing setting are three theme parks – PortAventura Park, Ferrari Land, and the PortAventura Caribe Aquatic Park; five themed hotels with stunning pools; and three golf courses to make this the perfect place to enjoy a dream holiday.

PortAventura Park is considered the best theme park in Europe (World of Parks awards), and then there’s all the fun of the slides and pools at Caribe Aquatic Park and the excitement of Ferrari Land, the new experience that started its engines in April and features other amazing new attractions such as Europe’s fastest and highest vertical accelerator.

Aquopolis Aquatic Park

Aquopolis in La Pineda is the ideal place to have fun with your family. Children will have no end of adventures on the various attractions designed especially for them. There are rides and plenty of fun for all ages: Jacuzzis, wave pools, huge lakes, rivers with rapids, kamikazes, circular slides, Boomerang, Black Holes, Splash, Dolphinarium, and much more.

To relax far from the crowds, feel special in the Aquopolis VIP zone, the park’s isolated and privileged chill-out zone. There you can kick back in shade or sun in an exclusive ambience with a touch of distinction.

The little ones in the family are the protagonists at Aquopolis and, therefore, there are areas designed exclusively for them. To ensure that the under-tens enjoy a day at the water park and begin to experience the sensations of being immersed in water, the children’s area is designed with them in mind, with a varied selection of rides made to their measure.

Aqualeon Aquapark

Aqualeon Aquapark near Albinyana is an open-air safari with more than six hundred animals roaming free and stages incredible shows with marine animals, intelligent birds, birds of prey, and reptiles.

The water park has spectacular slides, a giant-wave pool, a long tube, straight slides, river rapids, twist-twist and children‘s pool. Other facilities include a mini zoo, nature school, beach volleyball, à la carte and self-service restaurants, cafés and souvenir shops.

Sunway, the REAL Package Holiday Company are experts in Costa Daurada holidays. Please call Sunway today on 01-2311800 or visit Sunway.ie to book your holiday today. Holidays to Costa Daurada start from only €439pp. Price is per person and includes flights, accommodation, transfers, 20kg baggage per person and the services of a Sunway representative.