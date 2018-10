Flexible Autos On the Move with Learning Breakfasts

Flexible Autos is launching a series of ‘A Taste for Success’ learning table breakfasts. The first session kicks off at the luxurious Ivy Restaurant in Dublin and is specially designed for travel professionals who are keen to drive their car hire revenues forward.

During these workshop sessions travel professionals hungry for knowledge can enjoy a delicious breakfast while Flexible Autos serves up valuable tips and tricks on how to sell more car hire with bite-sized learning modules.