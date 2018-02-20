Flexible Autos February Car Hire Sales for UK and USA

Flexible Autos has a UK car hire sale in February from €8 per day with Sixt at London Heathrow and US car hire from €23 per day.

A January promotion by Flexible Autos with Cassidy Travel saw each agent receive a €5 voucher for every car hire they booked. Above, receiving their gift vouchers are Louise Daly, Adrienne Byrne and Caitriona Fleming, Cassidy Travel, Liffey Street, Dublin.

The UK car hire deal includes a free additional driver offer valid for all collections up to 23rd March 2018.

The USA car hire deal includes a free additional driver in California and free one ways in California and Florida.