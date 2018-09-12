Flight Centre Offers New Chauffeur Options with Amadeus Deal

Flight Centre Travel Group has overhauled its ground transport booking services for clients of its business travel divisions, FCm Travel Solutions and Corporate Traveller, with the launch of Amadeus’ transfers content.

Flight Centre has also partnered with Mycab International as the first preferred global ground transfers provider to be integrated within its Amadeus transfers solution in the UK and EMEA. This means that FCm and Corporate Traveller consultants can seamlessly book Mycab ground transfers via Amadeus Selling Platform Connect. Traveller details and dates are automatically extracted from an existing flight booking and search fields are pre-populated in the Amadeus booking tool. The booking is fully integrated into the passenger name record, which allows for simplified trip servicing and easy access to a transfer booking when needed.

The Amadeus solution and Mycab content is also fully enabled with FCm and Corporate Traveller’s new SEEQA online booking tool. As a result, for the first time, travellers and bookers can arrange point-to-point transfers and chauffeur services at over 300 airports and cities in 75 countries using an online booking tool.

The Mycab offering includes real-time flight tracking and adjustment of pick-up times based on flight arrival times. All vehicles are properly licensed, registered and insured and travellers are greeted personally by smartly dressed chauffeurs on arrival. Driver and passenger can make contact via SMS prior to pick up and in transit to ensure a seamless traveller experience and support employers’ duty of care obligations. Additional dedicated phone and email support is also available to passengers and bookers.

Steve Norris, Corporate Managing Director, Flight Centre Travel Group, said: “The launch of Amadeus’s transfers solution will revolutionise the way we book and manage ground transport services for our corporate clients, giving them a much more efficient experience.

“It is also a milestone moment for us to be able to give our corporate clients the option to book global transfers quickly and easily online for the first time via SEEQA.

“We are delighted to partner with Mycab as our first preferred supplier within Amadeus transfer booking tool.”