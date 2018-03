Flights to New York Cancelled Due to Winter Snow Storm Warning

Three transatlantic flights today from Dublin Airport have been cancelled due to a Winter Snow Storm Warning for New York City and Southern New York State issued by the US National Weather Service. Up to 12 inches of snow is expected to fall later today.

The cancelled flights are Delta Air Lines DL045 to New York at 11.10, the Aer Lingus flight EI131 to Hartford at 14.15, and the Norwegian Air flight D81763 to Newburgh-Stewart at 15.20.