Florida to Sue US Government Over Cruise Shutdown

Florida governor Ron DeSantis has announced that the state has filed a lawsuit against the US government over what it claims is the “unlawful” shutdown of the cruise industry.

At a news conference at Port Miami, Governor DeSantis said: “This [the shutdown] is not reasonable. This is not rational…We don’t believe the federal government has the right to mothball a major industry for over a year based on very little evidence and very little data.”

“People are still going to go on cruises. You know what they’re going to do?” DeSantis continued. “Instead of flying to Miami, spending money to stay in our hotels, spending money to eat in our restaurants before they get on the ship, they’re going to fly to the Bahamas, and they’re going to get on the ship from the Bahamas, and they’re going to spend the money in the Bahamas.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued its original no-sail order in March 2020 before introducing a conditional sailing order (CSO) in November 2020 – with both orders effectively closing US waters to cruise ships. However, as was reported on April 7, the CDC has indicated that there is a possibility that cruising might resume this summer.

In a statement, the CDC said it was “committed to working with the cruise industry and seaport partners to resume cruising following the phased approach outlined in the conditional sailing order.”

“This goal aligns with the desire to resume passenger operations in the United States expressed by many major cruise ship operators and travelers; hopefully, by mid-summer with restricted revenue sailings.”

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody also weighed in on the impact of the shutdown, saying: “We’re not going to sit back while an administrative agency decides to shut down an entire industry. Sixty percent of the nation’s cruises come out of Florida.”