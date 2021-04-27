News

Florida’s Paradise Coast Welcomes New PR & Communications Manager Sandra Rois

Sandra Rios has been appointed as Florida’s Paradise Coast – Naples, Marco Island and the Everglades new Public Relations and Communications Manager and joins the team with extensive communications experience for nationally recognised hospitality brands. In this role, Rios will direct the public relations and communications efforts for the tourism and hospitality sector in Collier County.

Most recently serving as the Director of Public Relations for Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, Sandra oversaw PR for flagship properties, including the opening of the $1.5 billion Guitar Hotel. Prior to joining Hard Rock she held PR and communications positions with Ocean Properties at The Resort at Longboat Key Club in Sarasota, Florida, Foxwoods Resort Casino in Connecticut and other hospitality destinations in the Northeast.

“Sandra brings with her a wealth of public relations experience in the private club and hospitality sectors and her familiarity with our markets makes her a natural fit for this position,” said Naples, Marco Island, Everglades CVB Executive Director Jack Wert. “We waited a long time to fill this role because we wanted to find just the right person, and we’re thrilled that Sandra has joined our team. With her at the CVB, our public relations efforts will reach a new level of success.”

“I’m honored to be joining Jack Wert and the team at the CVB leading the public relations and communications efforts for our exceptional destination,” said Rios. “This is an exciting time on Florida’s Paradise Coast with a lot of new and dynamic developments on the horizon. I’m looking forward to helping tell our story and inspire travelers to experience our destination to its fullest.”

For more information on Florida’s Paradise Coast please visit www.paradisecoast.com and for live updates, follow @paradisecoastuk on Twitter and like @TheParadiseCoastUK on Facebook; in Ireland and the UK, Florida’s Paradise Coast is represented by Oonagh McCullagh.

