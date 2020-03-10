Fly Air Transat, the World’s Best Leisure Airline, to Canada

Air Transat has been around for more than 30 years, so they know what vacationers look for. Passengers get a taste of Canada even before they land, with comfortable, direct flights from Dublin to Toronto, complimentary meals, personalised in-flight entertainment, and award-winning onboard service and hospitality – it’s no wonder passengers named Air Transat the Skytrax 2019 World’s Best Leisure Airline, two years in a row.

Introducing the New Airbus A321neoLR

Air Transat wants the holiday to start the moment passengers step onboard. That’s why they are adding 15 new Airbus A321neoLRs to the fleet, launching a new standard in leisure travel.

Greenest in its class, the Airbus A321neoLR is in perfect sync with Air Transat’s continued efforts in sustainable tourism, powered by engines with the lowest fuel consumption and greenhouse gas emissions (CO2 and NOx) in their class.

Compared to previous generation Airbus aircraft, the Airbus A321neoLR:

Consumes over 15% less fuel

Generates 50% less noise in the cabin and communities

Produces about 5,000 fewer tonnes of CO2 a year

Lowers NOx emissions – which contribute to smog and acid rain – by 50%

Life is a dream with 50% less cabin noise and roomier seats – 1.5 inches wider than those in the Airbus A310. Go ahead and take up more space in the brand-new Economy Class.

Have fun on the fly with the state-of-the-art in-seat entertainment system, with larger individual touch screens – at 10 inches – plus USB ports to charge your electronics devices. Real world off, vacation on!

Kick back and relax in the brand-new spacious Club Class with redesigned seats – including leg rests for maximum comfort – and larger individual touch screens at 13 inches.

The A321neoLR will operate between Dublin and Toronto from April 2020, alongside the Airbus A330, which also provides all passengers with seat-back TVs and USB ports.

Reasons to Choose Air Transat

Fly direct from Dublin to Toronto between April and October with up to five flights per week in peak summer.

See more Canada with FREE stopovers, a GDS exclusive, with connections to Montreal, Vancouver and Calgary. Passengers get a free stopover in each direction, minimum stay 24 hours.

Economy Class passengers enjoy individual touch screens with a wide array of entertainment options, from hit TV series to classic movies and new releases such as ‘Joker’ or ‘Gemini Man’. All seats also include USB ports to charge electronic devices.

The complimentary Bistro Menu provides a selection of tasty hot dishes served with a side salad, a sweet treat, a glass of wine or beer, and a snack before landing. Soft drinks are complimentary, and a selection of Canadian snacks and alcoholic beverages may be purchased onboard.

In the mood for mood lighting? A colour palette of over 16 million shades in LED lighting creates just the right ambience onboard to help passengers relax and reduce jet lag.

Flights from Dublin to Toronto start from €329 return with Air Transat.