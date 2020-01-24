News

Fly direct to Israel with El AL from the 26th May

The Israel Tourist Board,El Al and Google hosted the travel trade to a reception in Goggle’s Headquarters in Dublin to announce the details of the new direct flight from Dublin to Tel Aviv.

The airline will begin operating non-stop flights from Dublin to Tel Aviv on 26 May 2020. The airline will offer three weekly non-stop flights from Dublin on Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. The flights will operate on B737 aircraft with 138 seats in Economy Class and 16 seats in Business Class.

ATTS Travel Representation Solutions are the GSA for the airline in Ireland.

 

The El Al Boeing  737

The director of the Israel Government Tourist Office,Sharon Bershadsky in her presentation to the trade said they hoped to capitalise on the highly successful “Two Cities -One Break ” promotion in the Irish market. Israel wecomed more than 12,000 visitors from ireland last year.

Catherine Grennell-Whyte,El Al and Sharon Bershadsky,Israel Government Tourist Office.

It is worth noting that upon arrival at Ben Gurion airport in Tel Aviv, passports are no longer stamped and a removable entry card is provided for all visitors instead.

Jean Claffey,Joe Walsh Tours,Colin Sheena,Israeli Embassy and Lorraine Kenn ,AskSusan.

Israel is a great  tourism destination , there is just so much to see and do.From incredible night life and world class restaurants to breath taking nature and awe-inspiring history this is a must visit destination.

Sharon Bershadsky and Ron Israel from the Israel Government Tourist Board.

Nir Evron from Google gave an most informative presentation on how the various forms of social media have effected our lives such as the average mobile phone owner checks their phone more than 150 times per day. He also outlined what happened since you woke up today.

*17 billion emails sent and received.

*250 million mobile apps downloaded

* 6 million minutes used on Skype calls.

*72k hours of video uploaded on You Tube

*14k Linked accounts created.

*  $24 million in Amazon sales generated.

*166k Uber rides taken.

*318 million searches made.

*47 million photos posted to Instagrm.

Now that’s what you call a busy day.

 

